Ric Flair Says He Suffered a Gruesome Hand Injury Fighting a Warriors Fan

Never one to shy away from physical confrontation, Ric "The Nature Boy" Flair's recent run-in with a Golden State Warriors fan left the battle-scarred pro wrestling star with another injury to add to his resume.

According to his Instagram post, Flair hurt his hand during a scrap with an anonymous member of Dub-Nation, and displayed his mangled finger as evidence. No further specifics were given as to the reason for the altercation, but it's likely Flair was defending the good name of LeBron James and his beloved Cleveland Cavs as they suffered another beatdown in Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Oakland.

Still, Flair is pumped for his team's return to Cleveland where he plans to make his presence known. The extroverted wrestler even had a few words for another high-profile Cavs fan. "Rihanna, Move over and Let the Naitch show you how it is done!" he said on a recent Instagram post. "The Nature Boy" is of course referring to the pop star who was seen heckling Warriors star Kevin Durant during Game 1 of the Finals.

One Warrior Fan down! Left hand still good...Be in the Land on Wednesday! Rihanna, Move over and Let the Naitch show you how it is done! No Pain No Gain! Lets do it Cavs.....WOOOOO! @cavs A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

How much does Flair love the Cavs? Check him out getting the Cleveland crowd pumped during the 2015 NBA Finals.