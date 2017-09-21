Ric Flair Speaks Following Hospitalization: Coma and Surgeries ‘Scared the S—t Out of Me’

Following a serious health scare, many fans of wrestling legend Ric Flair were afraid the worst was on the horizon.

But the "Nature Boy" bounced back, and was as defiant as ever in his first public comments following his hospitalization.

"I ain't dead yet mother fu**ers!" he wrote on social media.

After those comments and an appearance at Riverside Military Academy, where his fiancee’s son attends school, Flair spoke extensively for the first time about his hospitalization, his health problems, and the issues that led to his medically induced coma in an interview with People.com.

“It scared the s— out of me,” said Flair. “I’m not out of the woods yet. I crashed in an airplane and broke my back, I’ve been hit by lightning. But this is totally different. Anything I’ve been through before is nothing like this.”

In early August, Flair was taken to the hospital while dealing with stomach pains, but what he didn’t know at the time was that he was dealing with “the early stages of kidney failure” and issues related to heart failure. Flair was placed into a medically induced coma before doctors performed surgery, including removing part of his bowel and putting in a pacemaker.

Flair said alcohol also played a role in his health issues.

“I never drank when I was working, but as soon as work was over, I went right to the mill,” Flair said in his interview. “I didn’t think I was an alcoholic, but obviously I was.”

But after his major scare and surgery, Flair is ready to make some changes.

“I’ll never drink again,” Flair said. “I never want to go through this again.”

Check out the full interview here.