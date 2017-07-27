Ric Flair is the Star of ESPN's Next '30 For 30'

Woo!

Sorry, we couldn't resist.

This week, ESPN revealed that the next topic in its award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series would be none other than legendary WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, in an episode titled Nature Boy.

According to ESPN, the documentary will cover Flair's massive popularity in the 1980s, as well as his obsession with success and personal struggles. The press release mentions a "tragic post-script" in 2013, which may be referring to the death of Flair's son, Reid, via drug overdose.

The documentary includes interviews with a number of past and present WWE superstars, including Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Mark Calaway (also known as The Undertaker), and Shawn Michaels.

The genesis of Nature Boy came when director Rory Karpf interviewed Flair about sports villains for the 30 for 30 episode I Hate Christian Laettner (about the now-infamous college basketball player). Karpf says, “It’s been a personally rewarding experience to tell the story of arguably the greatest wrestler of all time. Ric’s story transcends the wrestling business, and my hope is that it will appeal to wrestling and non-wrestling fans alike.”

Nature Boy airs on ESPN on November 7 at 10 p.m. ET.