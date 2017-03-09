Rob Gronkowski Chugs Water Bottle As Entire Elementary School Chants "CHUG IT! CHUG IT!"

The energetic New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski knows how to entertain a crowd. On Tuesday, Gronk visited Sheffield Elementary School on behalf of One Mission Charity, a charity that supports pediatric cancer patients and their families, where he spent time answering kid’s questions and posing for pictures.

During his visit, to no surprise, Gronk made quite the splash.

In the video above, he is shown chugging a bottle of water in front of an entire auditorium of children chanting “CHUG IT!”

And just when you thought he couldn’t get any cooler, as Gronk finished downing the water bottle, he spiked it to the ground, causing the children to erupt into absolute chaos.

Leave it to Rob Gronkowski to make drinking water fun.