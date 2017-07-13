Rob Gronkowski Gives Demi Lovato a Piggyback Ride at a House Party Near Boston

Everyone knows you can’t come to Boston and have a party without inviting Rob Gronkowski to join in and take it up a notch.

Demi Lovato learned this firsthand as she was kicking off her 'Sorry Not Sorry' house party tour, which features a series of house parties across the country. The first stop on that tour was a gathering right outside of Boston, aka Gronk territory.

Gronk gave Lovato a piggyback ride, and then proceeded to party with fans of course.



Just for reference, Gronk’s off-season has consisted of partying with Flo Rida, intercepting a bouquet toss at a wedding, and jumping in the ring at WrestleMania 33.

Although the New England Patriots player is only 28 years old, he looks like he is well on his way to developing his post-football brand, and it just may be as entertaining as watching him on the field.