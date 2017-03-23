Rob Gronkowski Helps WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley Get Hyped For WrestleMania

With WrestleMania coming up on April 2 in Orlando, FL, wrestler Mojo Rawley needs to get hyped for what is one of the year’s biggest WWE events. And who better to bring along than New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski?

Rawley, whose real name is Dean Muhtadi, is a close friend of the Gronkowski family, and was an undrafted player for the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals before becoming a professional wrestler.

Hawley posted a short video on Twitter Wednesday night of the duo hyping each other up, and it's brilliant.

“Mojo, next week,” Gronk said, “we gotta get ready!”

Gronk then followed that up with a few hard slaps to Rawley’s chest, monstrously roaring out, “Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!”

How can anyone not run through a brick wall after watching this?

Gronk also posted the same video on his Instagram account below.