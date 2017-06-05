Rob Gronkowski Intercepts Bouquet Toss at Wedding

It turns out the Gronk Spike isn't just for the gridiron.

This past weekend, Rob Gronkowski attended a wedding and got a little more involved than the typical guest.

Upon their entrance, a bridesmaid and groomsman got a little innovative when they decided to toss the bridesmaid bouquet to each other. That's when Gronk saw his opportunity for an interception, and jumped out of his seat and onto the dance floor to catch the bouquet. Once caught, he immediately spiked it on the ground and the entire bouquet exploded, sending petals everywhere.

Check out the video below for the full clip.