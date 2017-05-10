'The Rock' and Zac Efron Kiss, Fondle a Dead Man's Balls In 'Baywatch' Red Band Trailer

Every Baywatch teaser gets better and better, and the red band trailer released today tops it all off.

Over the course of this trailer you see Zac Efron fondle a dead man’s ball sack, get shot at, and have severed body parts thrown at him. You also see Dwayne Johnson’s johnson predicting trouble on the water.

“Some fishy sh*t is happening on our beach and my balls say we need to go over there and check it out,” says "The Rock."

Just when you think there can’t be any more surprises, “The Rock” and Efron kiss. You heard that right. Not too sure what’s going on there, but you'll have to wait to find out.

Baywatch, directed by Seth Gordon, will hit theaters on May 25.