The Rock Announces 'Soundtracks: The Songs That Defined History', New CNN Show

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to his Instagram to announce that his production company, Seven Bucks, will be developing a new show set to debut on CNN this April.

The show is called ‘Soundtracks: The Songs That Defined History’, an eight-part series that will explore music that has transcended some of our nation’s most iconic moments.

According to Seven Bucks Productions, “every episode will cover a tragedy, triumph, or the start of a movement - and the music that came to define it. From the March on Washington to the riots at Stonewall, the moon landing to Hurricane Katrina.”

If that's not enough, keep an eye out because Seven Bucks has really taken off since its early beginnings. We all know The Rock works hard in the gym, but he has proven that his work ethic doesn't stop there.

Along with this project, The Rock’s production company is taking on production for Fighting With My Family, a film based on WWE Superstar Paige and her family.

What's next for The Rock?