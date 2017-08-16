'The Rock' is Back at No.1 on the Top Actors Social Media Ranking

Here at Muscle & Fitness we're big fans of "The Rock"—and if his 91.9 million followers on Instagram are any indication, you are too.

Every week, The Hollywood Reporter compiles a list of the top actors on social media. It bases its ranking on social analytics from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Google+. Social engagement and new followers/subscribers are the basis used to create the rankings.

This week, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson topped the chart, regaining his No.1 spot from Cara Delevingne after announcing that his HBO series Ballers would be returning for a fourth season. The announcement gained him 179% in Facebook post likes.

The second spot on this week's list was fellow Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra, and rounding out the top 3 was fellow Jumanji and Central Intelligence star Kevin Hart.