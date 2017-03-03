The Rock Doesn't Believe in Business Casual

Casual offices are becoming more and more popular across America, and Dwayne Johnson has fully embraced the trend.

In a recent meeting with Under Armour, The Rock decided to relive some of his WWE days by sporting a leather vest during the meeting. In all fairness he did spruce it up by electing to go with an undershirt instead of bearskin as he did in the early 2000s.

Just remember when getting dressed for work in the morning you are not The Rock, and will be coming home both sleeveless and jobless if such a feat was attempted.

As far as takeaways from the meeting outside of the his outfit, he did say, “we got some cool sh*t coming for you and as always, we're gonna have some fun along the way. “

The Rock has been one of the busiest men in show business and shows no signs of slowing down. In the next few months he has Baywatch, The Fate of the Furious, and Jumanji releasing just to name a few.