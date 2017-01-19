The Rock Flips Off Kevin Hart at the People’s Choice Awards

Last night was the People’s Choice Awards, and Kevin Hart had a few choice words to say about fellow co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson when he hit the stage to accept his award for Favorite Comedic Actor.

Hart provoked Johnson while on stage by saying this after thanking all of his co-stars minus one, “Except The Rock, because he hasn’t helped me. He hasn’t helped me at all. You’ve actually lessened my talent. It went down since you’ve been in my life.”

If you don’t look closely you might miss it, so here’s the slow-motion version.

A few minutes later, The Rock won an award for Favorite Premium Series Actor for his role in the HBO series Ballers. You can best believe the he had something to say about Hart, but CBS beat us to it and censored it.

These two mega-stars are instant entertainment whenever they are in the room together and we love every part of it. Hopefully their chemistry is as visible in their upcoming movie Jumanji, scheduled to be released in December of this year.

