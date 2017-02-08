The Rock Greenlights Upcoming Film Based on WWE Superstar Paige, Titled 'Fighting With My Family.'

A photo posted by therock (@therock) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:39am PST

Dwayne Johnson will be part of the team that will bring the story of WWE Superstar Paige to life in a biopic film called Fighting With My Family that is already in production. Johnson stumbled upon this project when he was filming Fast & Furious 6 in London when he saw a Channel 4 British documentary about Paige and he saw several elements in it that hit home with him. “The family strong element I saw in the doc, is what grabbed my attention. That no matter how crazy life gets, no matter how dysfunctional our families can sometimes be and especially regardless of how much we fight - we're always there for each other when it counts.,” The Rock wrote in his Instagram caption above.

Johnson also saw a personal connection as he comes from a wrestling family as well. For those who don’t know, both of Paige’s parents are British wrestling vets, according to the mirror.co.uk.

There are plenty of details unknown at this point, but it has been announced that both Florence Pugh and Jack Lowden will star in the movie according to hollywoodreporter.com

The Rock seems to have already put a fair amount of time into the project and seems fairly hands on as he has signed on as an executive producer for the film with his Seven Bucks Production company. But don’t worry, The Rock will also be making a cameo in the film as well to add to his long list of upcoming projects.

An official release date hasn’t been set, but we will make sure to keep you updated when more information is made available.