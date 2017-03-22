The Rock Hit a Golf Ball 25 Yards Short of the Guinness World Record

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just might be the most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment.
The world record longest drive is 515 yards set in 1974. My drive here measured an estimated 490 yards by the scientists holding the rulers. I failed math when I was a kid, but I think that's kinda close. One fun day I will break the world record. Great day on the links shooting scenes for our @ballershbo. Subsequently, I also hit two other great balls... when I stepped on a rake. Ok, no more bullshit haha.. back to work. Have a productive day. #OnSet #Ballers #LasVegas #TheGolfingBeast Big shout out to my bud and the man himself @jordanspieth for my gear
The highest earning movie star in Hollywood posted a picture to Instagram of him driving a golf ball while on the set of the HBO show Ballers.
The Rock claimed to have driven the ball 490 yards, which is just 25 yards short of the Guinness World Record of 515 yards hit by Mike Austin at the 1974 National Seniors Open Championship.
But with no video, The Rock may have a hard time proving to golf enthusiasts the validity of his claims. Next time, make sure to provide video!
But seriously, what else can’t The Rock do?