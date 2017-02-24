The Rock Hits In-N-Out Burger for the First Time

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is no stranger to a good cheat meal, and apparently neither are his girlfriend and daughter.

Yesterday, Johnson shared a selfie of himself at the In-N-Out drive-thru grabbing some burgers, fries and shakes for girlfriend Lauren Hashian and daughter Simone Johnson.

He said that although he's never had In-N-Out Burger, he'll return to destroy some burgers—still dressed in his tuxedo—if Moana wins an Oscar this Sunday.

"I'm talkin' about takin' cheat meal to another level," Johnson said in the caption.

In typical Rock fashion, he thanked the fans that were working the drive-thru for being awesome and dubbed himself In-N-Out's #NewestAndBiggestFan.