The Rock Hits In-N-Out Burger for the First Time

I've never been to IN-N-OUT before (I know, what an asshole;), but when my lovely ladies @laurenhashianofficial & @simonegjohnson wanted late night grub, I happily obliged and pulled in the drive thru. Seriously, the most excited and suuuuuper nice fans ever. Thanks Victor (manager pictured here) and staff for being so cool. You made my ladies very happy with the burgers, fries and shakes and that's what it's all about. If our Moana wins the Oscar this Sunday, I will return - in my tux and completely destroy multiple burgers and fries to celebrate. I'm talkin' about takin' cheat meal to another level. Thanks guys for being so cool. And for the free ketchup. #InNOut #NewestAndBiggestFan #Literally
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is no stranger to a good cheat meal, and apparently neither are his girlfriend and daughter.
Yesterday, Johnson shared a selfie of himself at the In-N-Out drive-thru grabbing some burgers, fries and shakes for girlfriend Lauren Hashian and daughter Simone Johnson.
He said that although he's never had In-N-Out Burger, he'll return to destroy some burgers—still dressed in his tuxedo—if Moana wins an Oscar this Sunday.
"I'm talkin' about takin' cheat meal to another level," Johnson said in the caption.
In typical Rock fashion, he thanked the fans that were working the drive-thru for being awesome and dubbed himself In-N-Out's #NewestAndBiggestFan.