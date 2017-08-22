News

'The Rock' Jokes That He Caused the Eclipse

Maybe it was his 22-inch arms, or maybe it was his self-proclaimed sexiness. The world may never know.

Melissa Mohabir Headshot thumbnail by

While everyone was peeping through homemade cereal box eclipse viewers and snapping pictures and videos to document the rare celestial event, "The Rock" revealed a secret truth he'd been hiding from us all along.

"After years of speculation, after years of you guys predicting it, this is special, I am in fact causing an eclipse. The first human ever to cause...I'm sure 22 inches of heaven right there [points to arm] has something to do with it. I mean, or maybe my, well, my sexiness [laughs]. God delivered and I signed for it," Johnson says in his Instagram video below. 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

As he stares up at the sun with his Ray-Bans (not his eclipse-safe eyewear, tisk tisk), he comments, "Looks like the moon. Is that the moon? Nah, you know what? It's me. Shit, I think it's the moon. Kind of embarrassing."

Topics:
Comments