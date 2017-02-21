The Rock Leaves CM Punk Voicemail After 'RAW' Goes Off Air

It’s been a long time for CM Punk, but Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW ended with a good moment after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared before fans inside the Staples Center.

Seconds after the show went off air, The Rock appeared in front of the live crowd to film a scene for his new production, Fighting With My Family.

While The Rock was directing the audience on which reaction shots were needed for the movie, a “CM Punk” chant broke out.

And yes, The Rock reacted in the only way he knows how - he became a man of the people, and decided to give CM Punk a call.

Although Punk didn’t answer, the entire stadium left him a voicemail, screaming his name and cheering.

Punk responded on Twitter shortly after the show by saying, “Thanks Los Angeles. Nice to hear from you.”