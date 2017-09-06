'The Rock' Meets 10-Year-Old Hero

When Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson heard that a 10-year-old boy had rescued and resuscitated his drowning brother using the same technique from one of his movies, he pulled out all the stops to meet the hero.

Jacob O'Connor, a Roseville, MI, native, had recently seen the action movie San Andreas, starring Johnson. In the film, Johnson is forced to save his character's daughter using CPR. That scene is what O'Connor's mind leapt to when he went outside to find his 2-year-old brother, Dylan, lying face down in the pool.

Jacob saved him, became a hero, and, as a reward, got to meet his hero.

When Johnson initially caught wind of the miraculous story with which he was tangentially involved, he went on a mission to track down Jacob.

He posted a video to Instagram imploring Jacob and Dylan to come visit him on the set of the movie Skyscraper in Vancouver, Canada.

Johnson's social media outreach worked, and the two were united on set, which Johnson documented on Instagram.

Johnson punctuated his Instagram post with the following sentiment: "Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be."