News

The Rock Names His 150-Pound Dumbbells After Kevin Hart

The star took to Instagram to share the nickname he gave to his weights.

Rose McNulty thumbnail by


Dwayne Johnson's Instagram is full of photos of his workouts and his famous sense of humor. Yesterday, he shared his "middle finger salute of gratitude" to trainer Gunnar Peterson as well as the affectionate nickname he's given his 145 and 150-pound dumbbells—his Kevin Harts.

SEE ALSO: Train Like The Rock: Dwayne Johnson's Arm Routine

Follow Johnson on Instagram at @therock.

Topics:
Comments