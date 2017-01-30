The Rock Pays Touching Tribute to Acting Legend John Hurt

Dwayne Johnson paid a heartfelt tribute to John Hurt, the great British actor who recently passed away after succumbing to pancreatic cancer. In the above Instagram post, The Rock outlines how he was able to learn from Hurt's "OG" wisdom.

Johnson and Hurt worked together on Hercules in 2014, when The Rock played the titular role and Hurt played Lord Cotys. Hurt is remembered for signature roles like John Merrick in The Elephant Man and Kane in Alien.

In his post, The Rock talks of the wisdom Hurt gave him, saying: "John broke it down to me, on what my responsibilities are in Hollywood now after becoming, in his words, 'the boss'." Looks like DJ is a good listener. RIP John Hurt.

