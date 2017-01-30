The Rock Pays Touching Tribute to Acting Legend John Hurt

RIP my friend. Legend John Hurt. For months, we spent very long days and nights together in Budapest, while shooting Hercules - very tough shoot. A real honor to act and learn from this man and even better than that, become buds. There's nothing that invaluable OG insight, and I'll always be grateful for the wisdom he shared w/ me. One time in London, we had an epic convo over lunch. John broke it down to me, on what my responsibilities are in Hollywood now after becoming, in his words, "the boss". I'm laughing right now as I type this, because I can still hear him and his iconic British accent just droppin' those OG pearls. Legend. Prayers, love, strength and light to the Hurt family during this time of loss. Thank you, brother. For everything. #JohnHurt
Dwayne Johnson paid a heartfelt tribute to John Hurt, the great British actor who recently passed away after succumbing to pancreatic cancer. In the above Instagram post, The Rock outlines how he was able to learn from Hurt's "OG" wisdom.
Johnson and Hurt worked together on Hercules in 2014, when The Rock played the titular role and Hurt played Lord Cotys. Hurt is remembered for signature roles like John Merrick in The Elephant Man and Kane in Alien.
In his post, The Rock talks of the wisdom Hurt gave him, saying: "John broke it down to me, on what my responsibilities are in Hollywood now after becoming, in his words, 'the boss'." Looks like DJ is a good listener. RIP John Hurt.
