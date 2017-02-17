The Rock to Present at 2017 Oscars

In the world of entertainment, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is omnipresent. From hilarious web videos to starring roles in blockbuster movies, the big man has established himself as a media darling and dominant force in show business. So it only makes sense that Johnson has been chosen to present at this year’s Oscars.

Will the highly charismatic and fun loving guy play it close to the vest and just read off the nominees with a beautiful starlet by his side, or will he do what only The Rock can, and cook something up that will give viewers and social media something to talk about? Because as any fan of The Rock knows, he doesn’t disappoint, especially on the big stage.

Be sure to tune in and smell what The Rock is cooking. The grandaddy of award shows will be broadcast live on ABC, Sunday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. ET. Late night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony, and top Hollywood stars including Amy Adams, Javier Bardem, Felicity Jones, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Halle Berry, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, and Scarlett Johansson will be presenting awards throughout the show.

For the nominees for lead actor and actress, check out the video below. Unfortunately, The Rock did not crack the "best actor" list this year, but it's just a matter of time before he gets the nod for one of the coveted statues.