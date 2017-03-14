The Rock Reveals His Favorite WWE Legends to Work With

Every month Dwayne Johnson holds a Q&A on his YouTube channel where he answers questions from the fans and it usually ends up in a funny story or comment we didn’t expect. Last month he told us what he thought about his upcoming role as Black Adam.
Today however, he revealed that both Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H were guys that he loved to compete against in the WWE.
He also gave a warning to the guy who attempts to date his daughter Simone, and it wasn’t an inviting one.
Outside of this Q&A, Johnson revealed some information about his upcoming movie Jumanji.
LUV this part of my job... galvanizing a boardroom full of hungry, brilliant creative people who have a singular focus and goal: deliver an awesome movie for the world to enjoy. Of course I had to ruin the pic by giving to my director, Jake Kasdan. What an asshole I am. Outstanding global marketing kick off meeting with our SONY partners for the release of JUMANJI this Christmas. We just previewed our exclusive trailer that we'll debut for our CinemaCon crowd (theater CEO's, exhibitors and press) and it KILLS. Hilarious, massive action and a lot of big ol' heart. The whole cast is hilarious and looks great - Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and the BIG man himself, Kevin Hart. THANK YOU to our SONY partners for your enthusiasm, strategy and brilliance for our movie. We're just getting started. ears for everyone. What a TEAM. #GlobalMarketingMeeting #SONY #SevenBucksProds #GarciaCompanies #JUMANJI THIS CHRISTMAS
In this post he said that a trailer for Jumanji will be releasing at CinemaCon, which takes place in Las Vegas between March 27 and March 30.
The cast for the film includes Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillian in addition to Johnson. The Jake Kasdan directed film is scheduled for a December 22 release date later this year.