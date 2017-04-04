'The Rock' Watches His First-Ever Movie And The Reaction Is Priceless

According to Forbes, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the highest paid actor in Hollywood. With over $64.5 million in earnings last year, how did one of the greatest wrestlers of the ‘90s become one of the most sought after actors in film?

Before the Fast and the Furious franchise, and the forthcoming Baywatch, "The Rock" got his first leading role in the 2002 The Mummy Returns spin-off, The Scorpion King.

Today marks the 15th anniversary of the film’s release, and "The Rock" decided to commemorate his special day in the most epic way possible.

"The Rock" sat down with his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, and recorded himself reacting to the movie's most iconic clips.

Well, we watched the video, and, needless to say, "The Rock" has come a long way since his first leading role.

Check out the video above and you be the judge.