The Rock Welcomes Naomie Harris to 'Rampage' Cast

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Naomie Harris will co-star alongside Dwayne Johnson in Rampage, a monster movie based on the ‘80s video game.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but like the game, the film will feature three creatures - a Godzilla-like lizard, a King Kong-like ape, and a werewolf - who will run amok destroying North American cities and landmarks.

Harris will play a geneticist alongside Johnson, who will do his best to once again save the world from eminent destruction.

The Rock took to Instagram yesterday to welcome Harris to the cast, "Welcome to the family, let's have some fun and bring home that OSCAR!"

New Line will release Rampage to theaters on April 20, 2018.