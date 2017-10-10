Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose Reunite 'The Shield' and Powerbomb Braun Strowman

It's been rumored for weeks, and on Raw this week, it finally happened.

During the beginning of the show, Roman Reigns revealed that he had reunited with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, reforming the stable known as "The Shield".

In 2013, "The Shield" took the WWE by storm, reaching a fever pitch of popularity before Rollins betrayed the group a year later. Since then, Rollins has made amends with Reigns and Ambrose, and they teamed up this week to take on The Miz, Curtis Axel, Sheamus, and Cesaro.

Later in the program, "The Shield" also took on the monstrous Braun Strowman, eventually powerbombing him through an announcer's table:

As one could imagine, neither The Miz nor Strowman was particularly happy about "The Shield's" revival. As a result, the two (alongside Cesaro and Sheamus) will be taking on "The Shield" at Tables, Ladders & Chairs on October 22.