Ronda Rousey Fights Again, This Time On 'Blindspot'

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey got to show off her fighting moves in a guest appearance on the hit TV show Blindspot.

Rousey is seen throwing around inmates, busting up prisoners, and showing off her signature judo moves that made her so dominant in the world of MMA.

​In the episode, Rousey plays the particularly violent Devon Penberthy, who is described as a “tough, athletic woman who knows how to fight” and is “serving time for transporting weapons across state lines.”

If you miss seeing Rousey dominate in the Octagon, watch the above clip—because she does just that.

Check out a few behind-the-scenes images below of Rousey on the set, plus one scene where her character gets shot.

It appears Rousey, who also had guest roles in The Expendables 3, Fast & Furious 7, and Entourage, just might have a future in Hollywood.

BREAKING - Ronda Rousey is safe but injured! pic.twitter.com/XuRhaOj0Kd — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) May 4, 2017

"A behind the scenes look at some of tonight's action." - @rondarousey #Blindspot A post shared by NBC (@nbc) on May 3, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

"The man behind the action. Huge shout out to @nbcblindspot fight coordinator and our fearless stunt leader @aironarmstrong." - @rondarousey #Blindspot A post shared by NBC (@nbc) on May 3, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

"Devon and Zapata with our amazing director Dermott Downs." - @rondarousey #Blindspot A post shared by NBC (@nbc) on May 3, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

"I had so much fun playing Devon. Thank you to Peter Lalayanis and the @BlindspotRoom writing team for creating a great character. Maybe she should show up in future episodes?" - @rondarousey #Blindspot A post shared by NBC (@nbc) on May 3, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT