Ronda Rousey Fights Again, This Time On 'Blindspot'

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey got to show off her fighting moves in a guest appearance on the hit TV show Blindspot.
Rousey is seen throwing around inmates, busting up prisoners, and showing off her signature judo moves that made her so dominant in the world of MMA.
In the episode, Rousey plays the particularly violent Devon Penberthy, who is described as a “tough, athletic woman who knows how to fight” and is “serving time for transporting weapons across state lines.”
If you miss seeing Rousey dominate in the Octagon, watch the above clip—because she does just that.
Check out a few behind-the-scenes images below of Rousey on the set, plus one scene where her character gets shot.
It appears Rousey, who also had guest roles in The Expendables 3, Fast & Furious 7, and Entourage, just might have a future in Hollywood.
BREAKING - Ronda Rousey is safe but injured! pic.twitter.com/XuRhaOj0Kd
— Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) May 4, 2017
"Words can’t describe how hardworking and insanely talented these women are. Thank you to all the awesome stunt girls! @stuntgirlheidi @hannahscottstunt @tsunderesniper @stuntgirlhero @ajafrary @actionevie @paigerhea @aironarmstrong @jenegan32 @tdivyaj @alymadorsey @layadiracorrea" - @rondarousey #Blindspot