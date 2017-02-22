Ronda Rousey to Return to Acting with 'Blindspot' Role

Ronda Rousey is returning to acting, guest-starring as a prison inmate on NBC's Blindspot this April, according to USA Today.

She'll be playing a prison inmate named Devon Penbethy, a "tough, athletic woman who knows how to fight and handle a weapon," according to the press release. The character is doing time for trafficking weapons.

Rousey's previous acting roles include The Expendables 3 and Furious 7, so she definitely knows how to play the seriously tough girl.

The former UFC bantamweight champ has laid low since her loss to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Dec. 30. It was a much-anticipated comeback for Rousey that ended in less than 50 seconds, with Nunes battering the former champ to take the win. Later, the Brazilian fighter cleared the air with Rousey, showing nothing but respect for her accomplishments despite the tension between them leading up to the fight.

Now, Rousey's dive into acting is no surprise, as she discussed her desire to move into the next phase of her life even before the bout with Nunez. After the loss, UFC president Dana White told the "UFC Unfiltered" podcast that he thought she may be done with the UFC for good.

Catch Rousey guest-starring on Blindspot this April on NBC.