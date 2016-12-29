Ronda Rousey: 'Screw the Money. I Only Care About Winning.'

Photo Courtesy of UFC / Zuffa

It’s been a long time coming, but the return of Ronda Rousey to the UFC octagon is now just one day away. Once considered unbeatable, the former UFC bantamweight champ lost her belt in a devastating defeat to underdog challenger Holly Holm back in 2015. Since then there’s been much speculation as to weather Rousey would ever return to regain her title, and if so, would she be the dominant force she once was.

All the questions will soon be answered as 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey will be making her highly anticipated return to the octagon Friday night, December 30 in Las Vegas, where she’ll take on current UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 207 on pay-per-view.

Just how focused is Rousey heading into the big fight? Here she is a couple days ago on a TMZ clip sharing her mindset for her match with Nunes. Rarely have we seen Rousey this intense and determined to win.

Will it all translate into a dominant victory that will relaunch her UFC career? Tune in to pay-per-view this Friday night, December 30 to see how it all plays out.

