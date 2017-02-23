Roy Jones Jr. Wants Anderson Silva for Mayweather Vs. McGregor Undercard

Just when we thought nothing could possibly increase the hype heading into a very possible Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight, this happened.

Former boxing champ Roy Jones Jr. is all in on what he calls the “UFC invasion” card according to his twitter post. Jones Jr. has his sights set on UFC legend Anderson Silva.

Roy Jones vs Anderson Silva and Mayweather vs McGregor double headline card UFC invasion. Would be biggest event of all time period — Roy Jones Jr. (@RealRoyJonesJr) February 23, 2017

From a competitive prospective, both are clearly on the backside of their career, Jones Jr. being 48, while The Spider is 41. But this fact might actually make the bout more competitive, Jones Jr. boxing experience could potentially be suppressed by his deteriorating skills in age, which might level the playing field giving Silva a chance.

Although the fighters are older they have been active in their respective sports. Captain Hook claimed over Bobby Gunn, while The Spider won a controversial decision against Derek Brunson, both fights were earlier this month.

The only thing standing between this card happening is the fact that both McGregor and Silva are under contracts with the UFC, and a boxing bout would be a violation of their contracts. This can be worked around, but it does create another hurdle for this massive event.

Sorry boxing fans, but the sport has gone a little dry commercially since the Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao sleeper, and these potential fights could pump a little life into the sport. Jones Jr. may be old but he might be right when he says this card “would be the biggest event of all time period.”