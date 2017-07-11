'Run The Rock 2020' Campaign Submitted to FEC

We've all heard the rumors—"The Rock" for POTUS 2020! Well, it's official; someone has formally submitted a bid on behalf of the actor to the Federal Election Commission.

According to The Hill, the organization entitled "Run The Rock 2020" was officially filed with the FEC on Sunday nominating Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The paperwork was filed by a guy named Kenton Tilford of West Virginia. It's still unclear if Tilford has any connection to Johnson, and what his motivation for filing was.

Johnson revealed in an interview with GQ earlier this year that a presidential run is a "real possibility," and added that he would like to see better leadership in the White House.

Officially, "The Rock" is registered as an independent.

With the next election on Nov. 3, 2020, he's got a lot of time to think things over.