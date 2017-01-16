Russian Lifter Does Insane Turkish Getup



Jack-Домкрат Turkish Get Up 90 kg 198lbs A video posted by Alexander Khokhlov (@guiltykilla) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:29am PST

Russian athlete Alexander Khokhlov shared an Instagram video of an alleged 198-pound Turkish Getup. The move is a popular one among CrossFit athletes, but Khokhlov took it to the next level, subbing a dumbbell for a barbell and performing the exercise with nearly 200 pounds of weight. We definitely don't recommend trying this one at home.

That's not the only feat of strength the Moscow Patriots football player has exhibited. He's got plenty of videos up on his social media that show off his creative and challenging lifts, like the pistol squat below.



Good Morning A video posted by Alexander Khokhlov (@guiltykilla) on Jan 15, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

Khokhlov shares his workouts constantly on his Instagram, @guiltykilla, check out his page to see more of his lifts.