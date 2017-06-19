Seth Rollins Lands cover of 'WWE 2K18'

Fans of WWE superstar Seth Rollins will be thrilled to learn "The Architect" has been named the official cover star for WWE 2K18. A huge honor for anyone who's ever stepped foot in the squared circle, Rollins immediately let it be known on his Twitter account how stoked he was to be the face of the upcoming WWE video game.

The former WWE champion joins fellow WWE superstars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Brock Lesnar—to name a few—who have also been privileged to grace the 2K cover.

To further wet your appetite, be sure to check out the cover reveal video below, where Rollins takes out his wrath on various WWE memorabilia, including Ric Flair’s jacket and Mankind’s mask. And if that's not blasphemous enough, just see what he does to the statue of Andre the Giant.

In addition to the Rollins cover announcement, it was also revealed that WWE 2K18 will be released on October 17 of this year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Collectors and deluxe editions of WWE 2K18 were also revealed, both offering players access to the game four days before the official release.