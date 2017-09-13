Seven Bucks Productions Releases Epic ‘Women of the Olympia’ Teaser

When you picture the Olympia, the thought that probably comes to mind first is the unbelievably ripped men posing it out for the coveted title of Mr. Olympia, but any bodybuilding fanatic knows that there’s a lot more going on than the main attraction.

In a video released by "The Rock’s" production company, Seven Bucks Productions, the company’s co-founder, Dany Garcia, and Olympia vets from each of the female divisions make it clear that Olympia Weekend isn’t just for the boys.

In fact, lately, it's arguably run by the girls. Of the 190 competitors this year, 104 are women and just 86 are men. And there’s more than $1 million in prize money up for grabs for the ladies, over twice what the women’s divisions had in 2007.

The video features some bodybuilding powerhouses: Women’s Physique Olympia champ Juliana Malacarne, Fitness Olympia champ Oksana Grishina, Figure Olympia champ Nicole Wilkins, 2016 Bikini Olympia runner-up Angelica Teixeira, a few male competitors, and IFBB pro head judge Steve Weinberger all gave their takes on the four women’s divisions and broke down each of them.

Watch the video above and keep an eye out for more as Seven Bucks Productions launches its Olympia Takeover.