Shaq, Jennifer Lopez, Marshawn Lynch, and Michael Strahan Announce San Francisco's 'Overwatch League' Team

When NRG eSports announced its new team for the upcoming Overwatch League, it brought along a few guests.

In the video above, Shaquille O'Neal, Jennifer Lopez, Marshawn Lynch, and Michael Strahan introduce San Francisco's team for the brand-new league. Overwatch is Blizzard Entertainment's massively popular online multiplayer shooter where two teams of six players each compete for objectives such as claiming a control point or moving a payload. Each character has wildly different skills, from super-speed to a giant shield, so teammates need to work together and utilize each character's strengths to succeed.

If you're wondering why so many big-name celebrities are promoting an eSports team, it's simple: Shaq, Lopez, Lynch, and Strahan are all investors in NRG eSports.

eSports have become a lucrative business, thanks to sponsorship deals and massive prize pools totalling in the thousands and sometimes even the millions. ESPN has broadcasted several major tournaments, including The International for the popular team-based game Dota 2 and the annual Evolution Championship Series for Street Fighter. As a result, it's no surprise that a number of stars are trying to get a slice of the pie.

The first season of Blizzard's Overwatch League begins January 2018.