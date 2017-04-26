Sharks' Logan Couture Posts Cringe-Worthy Photo After Taking Puck To The Mouth

On March 25, San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture took a nasty puck to the mouth in a game against the Nashville Predators, knocking out multiple teeth and costing him the remainder of the regular season.

While the 28-year-old Couture made it back in time for the NHL playoffs, he went to Instagram to show everyone the physical damage that followed the incident.

If you are squeamish, look away because it is one ghastly photo. However, if you want prroof that hockey players are the toughest athletes in sports, you may continue.

A face only my mother could love A post shared by Logan Couture (@loganc89) on Apr 24, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

Ouch. Couture did wear a full protective cage in his return, but ditched it a few games into the playoff series—typical of a badass hockey player.

Amazingly, Couture was able to score two goals in Game 4’s 7-0 victory, though the Sharks were eventually eliminated in six games.

Sure, the season is over for Couture, but I’m sure the fans appreciate the man's toughness.