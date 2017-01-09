Shawn Michaels to Appear on Monday Night Raw Tonight on USA Network

Shawn Michaels has a storied WWE career, winning every major WWE title, two Royal Rumbles and earning a reputation as one of the most entertaining Superstars to enter the ring. Adding to his impressive resume, Shawn Michaels co-stars in WWE Studios’ “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” releasing Friday, January 20, 2017.

Monday Night Raw is the longest-running, weekly episodic program in U.S. primetime TV history and is the most-watched, regularly scheduled program on cable, airing live every Monday night on USA Network. Each week, it is rated one of the most socially active shows on cable television and continues to be a “must-stop” for celebrities to reach WWE’s TV audience and its more than 700 million social media followers.