Showtime Releases All-Time Knockouts Compilation

Who doesn’t love seeing a great knockout? Recently, Showtime Championship Boxing released a compilation of the greatest all-time knockouts in honor of their 30th anniversary. Take a look at 13 minutes of devastating haymakers that'll make you cringe every time they connect. The video includes classics like Buster Douglas vs. Evander Holyfield and more recent fights like Abner Mares vs. Jhonny Gonzalez. Kick back and enjoy these historic blows.

