Skier Narrowly Escapes Death After Falling Off a Mountain

A video posted by Devin Stratton (@devins223) on Jan 24, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

For skier Devin Stratton, this video went from a casual ski session on the side of a mountain to a near-death experience in the blink of an eye. Stratton is seen cruising along the side of a mountain when he quickly realizes he is heading for the edge, but it’s too late to stop.

Stratton falls a sizable distance and lands flat on his back, but was unharmed. The moment he landed and knew he wasn’t hurt, he turned the camera around and simply said, “Thank You.”

Stratton is no rookie when it comes to skiing, rock climbing and other death-defying activities. If these things aren't for you, but you want to live vicariously through him, check out his intense Instagram page.