So...Sidney Crosby Nearly Hacked Off Marc Methot's Finger

Sidney Crosby has officially earned the title of the “Ice Grim Reaper.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins star made a bloody mess of Ottawa Senator Marc Methot's finger during Thursday night’s game. No penalty was called, and Crosby went about his business for the rest of the tilt as Methot left the game and will not return to action for weeks, according to his coach.

Earlier in the week, the two-time Stanley Cup champion decided to take a cheap shot with his stick to the precious man-region of Ryan O’Reilly.

Take heed fellow hockey players: Keep your eyes peeled when #87 is on the ice or you may not return in one piece.