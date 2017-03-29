News

The Spawn of Satan is Heading to Office

Believe it or not, the 25-year wrestling legend is attempting to step into the ring, this time as a politician.

WWE Wrestler Kane Poses On The Red Carpet In A Suit And Tie.
Kane, or legal name Glenn Jacobs, has taken a six-month hiatus from the WWE because he has been prepping for his post-wrestling career: politics. Jacobs recently filed paperwork that would give him the opportunity to run for mayor of Tennessee in May 2018. 

Believe it or not, the Spawn of Satan has a pretty diverse portfcholio outside the ring, according to comicbook.com. He has his own insurance company, Jacobs Insurance, and helped promote One Unforgettable Night, a dance for critically ill patients.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at his twitter account:

All in all, Kane is the perfect example of an athlete having a positive second career following his playing days. Kane has not officially retired, but it looks like we may have seen the last of 2013’s Pro Wrestling Illustrated Most Hated Wrestler of the Year. 

