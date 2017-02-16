'Sports Illustrated' Releases New Seductive BTS Video From Swimsuit Issue

Serena Williams continues her victory lap this year, which began with defeating her sister to grab her most recent Australian Open victory contributing to her now 23 Grand Slam singles titles. In addition, she just landed a spot in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

In the clip below Williams is very positive about her strong figure that isn’t always as highly praised in pop culture. She said, “It’s ok to be comfortable in your body. First of all I’m not a size 2 and it’s ok to look good and feel good.”

Serena Williams without a doubt is one of the greatest tennis players of all-time and a class act and is well deserving of her spot in the SI Swimsuit Issue

Our other stunning tennis player in the issue is Genie Bouchard, who was recently in the news for her losing a Super Bowl bet that forced her on a date. Lets just say that guy was one lucky man to be taking the 44th-ranked tennis player on a date the same day her gorgeous sexy pictures were released, check below to see for yourself.

Last but not least, Caroline Wozniacki rounds out the group of tennis players in the issue. This is her third go around and she is still just as angelic as her first time. The blonde bombshell also is the first athlete to do so with the special edition magazine.