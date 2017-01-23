Stephen Thompson Nails Conor McGregor Impersonation

Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson may be gearing up for his rematch with Tyron Woodley, but the two teamed up against Daniel Cormier and Kenny Florian in a game of fighter charades on UFC Tonight. The aim of the game was to impersonate other fighters without words, with one teammate acting while the other had to guess correctly.

The entire game was entertaining to say the least, but one of the highlights was Thompson's impression of Conor "The Notorious" McGregor.

McGregor is known for talking, but Thompson nailed his walk and everyone could immediately guess that he was impersonating The Notorious. Watch the video above to check out all of the other impressions, from Jacare Souza to Anderson Silva.

