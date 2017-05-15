Stipe Miocic Delivers A Body Collapsing Haymaker on Junior Dos Santos at UFC 211

Few things in sports are better than when a heavyweight fight actually lives up to its hype. Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos were the two giants who squared off at UFC 211. Miocic tracked down Santos before he ultimately delivered the powerful right hand to send his foe to the floor.

The victory improved Miocic’s record to 17-2, square atop the UFC food chain. It also marked his second title defense, a feat accomplished only by UFC legends like Randy Couture, Brock Lesnar, and Andrei Arlovski.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk stole some spotlight from the heavyweight champ when she defended her belt for the fifth time against Jessica Andrade, who was supposedly going to be a tough test for the strawweight champ. The fight went the distance, and Jedrzejczyk flexed her overall skill and growth as a fighter.

Miocic and Jedrzejczyk may be getting all of the buzz following UFC 211, but there were several other incredibly impressive moments from the spectacle in Dallas.

First up we had the wily, old vet Frankie Edgar who proved age is just a number yet again against the ascending Yair Rodríguez, and forced the fight to cease due to a doctor’s stoppage.

Next we had Jason Knight land a sneaky uppercut on Chas Skelly and jump on top to end the fight. This fight may have been part of the preliminary card, but it was still an entreating one.

Down goes Skelly!



Jason Knight with the TKO! #UFC211 https://t.co/6K6MjYofHX — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) May 14, 2017

We all love those one-hit knockouts, but let's take a moment to appreciate some of the better combos at UFC 211. James Vick defeated Marco Polo Reyes with a quick flurry of punches.

Left, right, then BOOOOOOOOOOM goes the dynamite right hand #UFC211 pic.twitter.com/C8QiJtHehb — UFC (@ufc) May 14, 2017

Let's just say Cortney Casey can definitely let her hands go. She threw several flurries at Jessica Aguilar before she earned the victory by split decision.

