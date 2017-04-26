Stretching Is Important, Even If It’s Before Robbing a Dunkin’ Donuts

Philly robber seen stretching in Dunkin' Donuts parking lot before holding up the store & robbing them of cashpic.twitter.com/PeBeFZdRqO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 25, 2017

They say crime doesn't pay—but apparently it does warm up and stretch.

An alleged gunman was recently caught on camera stretching before holding up a Dunkin’ Donuts for $334.

The event occurred at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 4701 North Broad Street shortly before 7 a.m. on April 22.

Muscle & Fitness is not encouraging people to steal, of course, but, come on, those stretches were down right weak. A few seconds of bending over followed by some half-ass hip and leg stretches were all it took for him to feel ready to rob. To make matters worse, he had to use his hands when hopping over the counter, so he should probably work on his vertical as well.

Even the kid who hates high school gym class gave more effort than that.

According to philadelphia.cbslocal.com, the suspect is still at large. Although it’s unclear how he got away using that rather casual jog.

If you happen to spot the awful stretcher, contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.