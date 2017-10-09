STX to Develop Action-comedy Franchise for Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista's star just keeps shining brighter.

With big roles in a string of Hollywood blockbusters these past few years, the WWE superstar-turned-big-screen-actor is in greater demand than ever, and studios are looking to cash in on the big man's appeal.

He's in such high demand that he and STX Entertainment have entered into an agreement for the the former M&F cover model to develop, star, and produce an action-comedy franchise of his very own, according to Deadline. While no official timetable has been set for the upcoming project, Bautista will have plenty of work to keep him occupied until then.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star has his hands full with the folks at Marvel, who are keeping him busy with his role as Drax in Avengers 4, Avengers: Infinity War, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

And it's not just the Marvel Cinematic Universe that wants Bautista to do the heavy on-screen lifting. He's also recently completed work for the futuristic thriller Hotel Artemis, and the action flick Escape Plan: Devil’s Station with Sylvester Stallone. And, of course, there was Blade Runner: 2049 that just hit the theaters this past weekend.

Check out the short below for the sci-fi flick starring Bautista:

It's full speed ahead for the 6'6", 290-lb actor who continues to expand his range for a variety of new acting roles. However, it's the action-comedy genre that seems best suited for Bautista to embark on for his next big venture, and the brass at STX are banking that the man with the intimidating physique will deliver, big time.