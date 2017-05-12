Sylvester Stallone and Jackie Chan Set to Star in New Action-Thriller 'Ex-Baghdad'

If ever there were a badass combination, it's Sylvester Stallone and Jackie Chan. Surprisngly, though, the legendary pair has never appeared on-screen together.

Until now, that is.

The Rocky star and hilarious stuntman are set to join forces in a new action-thriller film called Ex-Baghdad, in which Chan will play a private security contractor and Stallone will take on the role of an American ex-Marine. The film's reported budget is in the ballpark of $80 million and will be produced by Chan's film company, SR Media, making it one of the most expensive Chinese films ever made.

Sly confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Friday, May 12, and made it clear that he's very excited to be working with Chan. "This is going to be a great day when I walk on the set with Jackie Chan one of the greatest bravest action actors who ever lived," Stallone captioned the photo. "This has been a long time coming!"

No official word yet on when the film will be released, but we're already looking forward to watching this epic duo kick some on-screen ass.

