Sylvester Stallone to Direct (and Probably Star) in ‘Creed 2’ with Michael B. Jordan

Rocky Balboa is making his return.

Sylvester Stallone is set to direct and produce Creed 2, confirming the news on Instagram that he’ll be back for “one more round” with star Michael B. Jordan.

While Stallone didn’t mention any details about appearing in the film, it’s likely that he will have a major role or at least a strong supporting part. Stallone was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Balboa in the Ryan Coogler-directed Creed in 2015.

Jordan, the December 2015 Men's Fitness cover star, got absolutely shredded for Creed with this intense workout routine. (He'll also be front and center, and jacked, as the main villain in the upcoming Black Panther movie.)

Stallone had already been working on the script for the sequel, teasing on Instagram that Jordan’s character, Adonis Johnson, would face off against the son of classic Rocky IV villain Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).

Lundgren has been in on the fun, too. The actor teased on Instagram that he was “getting ready for something big” with “@officialslystallone,” using the hashtags “#Creed2” and “#IvanDrago” in the post.

Stallone is no stranger to acting and directing in the same film: The actor previously starred in and directed Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky Balboa, Rambo, and The Expendables.

Creed 2 doesn’t have an official release date, but is expected to hit theaters in 2018.