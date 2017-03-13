Sylvester Stallone Nearly Killed Himself With 'Rocky III' Diet

Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram again on Sunday, posting a photo of him standing on his head from Rocky III. In the caption, Stallone explained the rationale behind the photo, and it’s actually quite scary.

“Between rounds I would get lightheaded and quite exhausted. I was on a very high protein diet which did not provide much physical or mental energy,” said Stallone, “…so I would literally go to the corner between rounds, when I wasn’t directing and try to get some blood back into my head so I could carry-on with the complicated fight choreography.”

Although certainly not a diet we recommend, if it was your goal to look like an absolute badass, mission accomplished.