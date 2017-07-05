Sylvester Stallone Posts Cryptic Message Hinting at Drago Possibly Returning in ‘Creed 2’

Sylvester Stallone has taken a back seat to the emerging Michael B. Jordan in Creed and presumably the upcoming Creed 2, but Sly did leave us a coded message about the plot details of Creed 2.

He posted this dramatic face-off between the two fighters with a caption that reads: “Here's a chance to stretch your imagination ... History will always repeat itself in one form or another, just got to be ready! ... Sins of the father.... #creed2 #agentnickyc #rockybalboa”



He also gave us some more not-so-specific details in the post as well. “Directing Apollo and Drago , The two best "cinema" boxers that ever lived!… Maybe it's time to try to again?”



Based on these comments, it would lead Rocky enthusiasts—like us—to believe that Dolph Lundgren (Captain Ivan Drago) is probably a little too old to fight Jordan (Adonis Creed); but if Drago has a son, that could make for an interesting fight. Also, Sly mentions “Sins of the father” in his post, which would align with that potential plot.

To this point, the only confirmed information about the film is that it's directed by Ryan Coogler (director of Creed), features Jordan, and is set for a 2018 release, according to IMDB.