A Synopsis for Dwayne Johnson's 'Skyscraper' Was Finally Released

There's been lots of speculation these past few months about "The Rock's" role in the upcoming action-thriller Skyscraper.

But it looks like the smoke has finally cleared, and we now have a better understanding as to how Johnson's character, Will Ford, ends up in a burning high-rise, and what he must do to save the day. Here's the official plot summary, as shared by Universal Pictures:

Dwayne Johnson leads the cast as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building...above the fire line.

And while the film is supposed to take place in China, it was actually shot in Vancouver, Canada, to the delight of the city's residents. They were so enamored with Johnson's presence during his time in the city that they dedicated a day to him.

That’s right, Vancouver proclaimed October 19 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Day. And while there wasn’t a whole lot of fanfare, there was this private moment with the city’s mayor, Gregor Robertson, to mark the occasion—which, of course, Johnson had to share with his massive fanbase around the world:

“You are the man,” says Vancouver's mayor in the video. “You make so much good stuff happen, you care so much about this world and the future. We appreciate that with all our heart and soul.”

And fans will also appreciate the chance to catch "The People's Champion" battling the flames and bad guys high above the city streets in the upcoming blockbuster.

Skyscraper is set to hit theaters on July 13, 2018. Aside from Johnson, the cast includes Neve Campbell, Pablo Schreiber, Byron Mann, Hannah Quinlivan, Noah Taylor, Roland Møller, and Chin Han.